BOSTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia say a man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called them three times to confess.

Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office says a man called Friday to say he had stolen a car.

A Boston police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but found neither.

Lankford called again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a store and was drinking beer. That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, while theft charges are pending.

