ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County man has pleaded guilty to fooling several athletes and rappers into giving up their Apple account information - then using their stolen credit card information to jet-set and make high-end purchases.

Back in 2018, Kwamaine Jerell Ford, of Dacula, was indicted on six counts each of wire fraud, computer fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. He later pleaded guilty to one count of computer fraud and one of aggravated identity theft.

“Ford tricked his victims into providing their Apple account passwords and stole sensitive, personal information from the accounts,” U.S. Attorney Byung Pak said.

This all stemmed from allegations in 2015 of a massive phishing attempt. This is where a hacker sends a realistic - but completely fake - email requesting account information in hopes of fooling their target. The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Ford primarily targeted college and professional athletes, including NBA and NFL players. He also went after rappers.

When his victims fell for the scheme and sent their login information, he went to work changing their information - essentially locking them out of their own accounts. That allowed him to work with little interference as he stole their credit card numbers. Then he reaped the rewards of his ill-gotten gains.

"Ford then used the stolen credit card numbers to pay for thousands of dollars in air travel, hotel stays, other travel expenses, furniture and money transfers to online payment accounts under his control," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Eventually, though, the U.S. attorney's office said his big-spender persona caught up with him and the FBI began its own investigation.

Ford's sentencing will be held on June 24, at 10:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr.

