Georgia man accused of fatally shooting wife captured, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story aired last week.

A statewide manhunt has ended for a Polk County man accused of fatally shooting his wife, police said.

The Polk County Police Department announced that Jimmy Blackmon is in the custody of the United States Marshal's Office in Carroll County after being found hiding in a house.

According to police, officers responded Oct. 18 to Rice Road in Rockmart after getting reports of the shooting. When officers got there, they found the woman dead at the scene.

Police identified Blackmon as the suspect, and secured warrants for his arrest. His wife, 36-year-old Ginger Blackmon, was identified as the victim.

Blackmon’s truck was found at a Walmart in Rome hours later. Investigators say Blackmon was picked up by his son and dropped off elsewhere.

Police charged the son with obstruction, saying he lied about his father’s whereabouts. Authorities searched the Floyd County area where Blackmon was dropped off and later almost caught him near his home in Rockmart.