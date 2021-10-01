Students, staff at Clayton County middle school reported safe after gun inside backpack 'accidentally' goes off

The school district said the gun has since been confiscated.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — All students and staff are safe after a gun "accidentally" went off inside a Clayton County middle school classroom on Thursday, a spokesperson with the school system said.

Clayton County Public Schools issued a statement, saying a gun inside of a student's backpack was accidentally discharged during class at Appling Middle School.

"While disappointing that this event occurred on one of our campuses, safety and security remains a top priority through the implementation of our district’s safety plans and practices," the school district wrote.

The school system says no students nor teachers were injured in the incident, and the gun has since been confiscated by school leaders and the district's police department.

"School administrators will follow the appropriate recourse for handling this matter in alignment with the Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook and Code of Conduct," the school system said.

The matter is still under investigation.

Here is the full statement from the school district: