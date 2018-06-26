The mother of a 7-month-old child who died last week in Kingsland, Georgia is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child, according to new details from Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhae Ellen Odum faces those two felony charges after emergency personnel responded to a call on June 19 for an unconscious child at a Quality Inn in Kingsland.

The Kingsland Police Department said when they arrived, the child was not breathing and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The baby felt very hot and lifeless and may have died due to hyperthermia, according to previous reports.

Odum was crying hysterically when she approached people with her baby at the hotel.

She currently does not have a bond for her release.

