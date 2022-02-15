Georgia pediatric nurse distributed child porn on Snapchat, investigators say

The Preston man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A former pediatric nurse will be behind bars for 15 years after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

In a news release, authorities said the Georgia man had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography on the social media messaging app Snapchat in November 2019.

A GBI investigation looked into the cyber tip and traced the account to the former medical professional. At the time, the man was employed as a family nurse practitioner, according to investigators.

GBI agents executed search warrants at the nurse's home and business in February 2020 and seized seven devices that held around 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child porn, according to a news release.

The Preston, Georgia resident was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Clay Land after previously pleading guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release.