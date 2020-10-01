ATLANTA — From handmade weapons, to drugs and memory cards, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) seized more than 8,000 items in the fourth quarter last year.

They said their efforts to combat contraband were made possible through their "continuing improvements in our front-line staff training, technological methods, and full facility shakedowns," which resulted in the seizure of 8,393 contraband items last quarter.

“We stand committed in our continuing efforts to bring justice to those who pose a threat to the safe and secure operations of our facility,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We applaud the work of our GDC staff who remain vigilant in detecting contraband inside our facilities.”

In a news release on Friday, they said the following items were confiscated between October and December 2019:

2563 cell phones

478 cell phone chargers

2563 handmade weapons

7,142.53 grams of marijuana (24 bags/balloons)

106,366.92 grams of tobacco (1150 bags/balloons)

3,334.39 grams of methamphetamine (107 bags/balloons)

1057.30 grams of cocaine (3 bags)

3,212.50 ounces of alcohol (44 bottles)

303 pills

20 syringes

17 SIM/SD cards

Photos: Contraband seized in Georgia jails The Georgia Department of Corrections released these images showing seized contraband.

The GDC also conducted shakedown operations to detect 1,121 items in the fourth quarter of 2019. A total of 14 shakedowns were completed at 14 of the 35 state prisons.

Shakedown seizures included:

136 cell phones

877 handmade weapons

705.70 grams of marijuana (12 occurrences)

1691.71 grams of tobacco (11 occurrences)

1046.80 grams of cocaine/ecstasy (1 occurrences)

224.70 grams of methamphetamine (4 occurrences)

522.50 ounce of homemade alcohol (3 occurrences)

77 unidentified pills

