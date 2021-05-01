Georgia State Patrol response in Grant Park seen in viral video was to stop stolen car, agency says

The incident happened Friday afternoon.

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol cruiser seen pushing an SUV down a Grant Park street in a viral video on Friday was trying to stop a stolen car, the agency said.

The video of the incident was posted to the @atlscoop Instagram account and got more than 169,000 views. It shows a GSP cruiser pushing the SUV in a kind of T-bone position down the road, and then cuts to the SUV at a stop with four GSP patrol cars surrounding it.

According to GSP, they were trying to stop a stolen car that had fled from about a mile up the road.

The agency said troopers attempted to stop the GMC Terrain around 2 p.m. on Friday, on Memorial Dr. at Boulevard, before the driver "initiated a pursuit."

"A Trooper performed a PIT maneuver; however, the driver continued to flee striking the trooper’s patrol vehicle. Another Trooper performed a second PIT maneuver ending the pursuit," GSP said in a statement.

GSP said the driver was charged with auto theft, fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other traffic-related offenses.