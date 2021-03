No troopers were injured.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is seriously injured following a shooting involving the Georgia State Patrol, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the incident, at the request of the GSP.

No troopers were injured in the shooting, the GBI said.

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol, the GBI has responded to an OIS in Bulloch County.



One man is seriously injured. No Troopers have been injured. We are working to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/o04eaELrbe — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) March 14, 2021

The sheriff's office warned travelers of an investigation in the area of I-16 near mile marker 132. They said there was "no threat to the public's safety."