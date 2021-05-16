Georgia State Patrol troopers injured after being hit by DUI suspect, motorcycle

A first trooper was injured early Sunday, and then a responding trooper was injured as well.

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was injured early Sunday morning when his vehicle was struck by a DUI suspect as he blocked off a construction zone, and then a second trooper who'd responded to that scene was injured when his vehicle was hit by a motorcycle.

According to GSP, the incidents began just before 2 a.m. as a trooper and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer were working in the construction zone on the I-75 South ramp to I-85 North.

Their vehicles had emergency lights activate d and were blocking the road when a Hyundai Accent "struck the Georgia State Patrol car on the rear passenger fender and door and then continued forward also striking in a side swipe manner the MCCD vehicle."

GSP said the trooper was injured, but did not need to be taken to the hospital, while the MCCD officer was unhurt. The driver of the Hyundai, who was suspected of DUI, was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.