Georgia State University officer accused of rape, arrested

The man is facing charges of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office.

ATLANTA — A Georgia State University Police Department officer has turned himself in on rape and kidnapping charges Friday, according to authorities.

Terry Payne, 59, reported to the Gwinnett Detention Center, police said.

Gwinnett Police Department detectives said a person went to a hospital on Aug. 6 and reported being raped.

She told authorities she met the man several months ago and they had agreed to go on a date on Aug. 5, police said. During her interview, she said she remembered meeting him at a restaurant in Buford and having an alcoholic drink. She later woke up in an unfamiliar location with Payne raping her, according to Gwinnett Police. Authorities said she does not remember anything between the date and arriving at the location.

She was able to safely get home and then went to the hospital, police said.

Detectives said their investigation led them to arrest Payne and learned he was employed as a police offer with GSU.

Payne is facing charges of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office.