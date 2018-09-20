ATLANTA – Georgia State University police have caught the man they believe groped two students on campus earlier this week.

According to the police department, Brandon Hunt was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday. He was wanted for sexual battery.

On Monday, campus police responded to calls of a suspicious person who groped the backsides of two women on campus around Langdale Hall, Library South, and Library Plaza.

The alleged crimes happened on Monday. He was taken into custody on Peachtree Street Thursday.

Brandon Hunt

Authorities were trying to determine if this suspect was connected to separate incident with similar circumstances that happened near campus in Atlanta on Auburn Avenue. However, Zaquaris Carter, 18, was arrested by Atlanta Police on Wednesday and has been charged with sexual battery in connection with that case.

In the Georgia State campus case, police are asking of others have been a victim of a crime associated with Hunt to contact them. They also want students to know that they can request a safety escort on campus by calling the GSU Police at (404) 413-2100. A police officer or a security guard will drive or walk you to your destination.

