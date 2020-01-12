GSU police chief resigns following second DUI arrest, school confirms

Following his resignation, the university named Assistant Chief Anthony Coleman as interim police chief.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a 2017 interview following his first arrest.

The police chief for one of the state's largest universities has resigned following his second DUI arrest.

Georgia State University Police Chief Joe Spillane resigned last week following an arrest in Fayette County for DUI, a school spokeswoman told 11Alive. She said it was his second arrest while serving as GSU police chief.

Following his resignation, the university named Assistant Chief Anthony Coleman as interim police chief.

In 2017, following a DUI arrest, he told 11Alive he was disappointed for getting himself into that situation.