ATLANTA — On Friday, the Georgia Supreme Court said they'll hear the latest appeal from murder suspect Ryan Duke.

He's accused of killing Tara Grinstead more than 14 years ago.

They hear whether the state should pay for investigators and outside experts to help Duke's lawyers prepare for trial.

An Irwin County judge said no, because Duke hired private defense lawyers instead of court-appointed public defenders.

The two sides have wrangled over the issue for months.

This will be at least the third time that state's highest court has heard arguments on Duke's case, but no hearing date has been set.

Tara Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher, went missing in October 2005.

Three years ago, the GBI charged Duke with killing her and hiding her body in a pecan orchard. No trial date has been set.

LEGAL HISTORY

