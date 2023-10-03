The NoCap music video was shown during the trial last year which led to the conviction of an Alabama man in Houston County.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s Supreme Court will decide whether showing a rap video in a murder trial prejudiced a jury against a Houston County defendant.

An Alabama man, Morgan Baker wants the court to overturn his murder conviction and life sentence.

A Houston jury convicted him last year in the 2019 shooting of Tamarco Head. The shooting happened outside Club Boss on North Davis Drive.

A rapper named NoCap was performing there and Baker worked for him. During his trial, prosecutors showed a 33-second clip of a No-Cap video that showed Baker holding a gun.

His defense team says the video was not relevant to the case and may have turned the jury against him.

The court is scheduled to hear lawyers on both sides of the case on Wednesday in Atlanta.

