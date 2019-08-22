ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech professor pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $40,000 in restitution after he scammed the National Science Foundation, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Maysam Ghovanloo, 46, of Atlanta, is accused of "violating the federal wire fraud statute in furtherance of a scheme" to defraud the foundation, documents show.

Ghovanloo owned Bionic Sciences, Inc. (BSI), and was a professor at Georgia Tech.

Ghovanloo and BSI received federal grants through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs sponsored by the science foundation.

“Federal grants awarded to develop new medical instruments require meticulous and truthful records be kept of how those dollars are applied,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “These funds are designed to help bring new innovations to fulfillment, and hopefully also into the medical arena, where they can be used for wellness.”

Ghovanloo and BSI were required to meet program-eligibility requirements, adhere to award terms and conditions, and provide only truthful information in all documents submitted to NSF.

But Ghovanloo submitted certifications that contained materially false and fraudulent statements and omissions, followed by electronic payment requests to NSF, according to court documents.

As part of this guilty plea, Ghovanloo paid a lump sum of $40,000 in restitution and was barred from doing business with the federal government for a period of three years.

Ghovanloo resigned from his position at Georgia Tech on June 21. Sentencing for him is scheduled for Nov. 5.

