Georgia teen accused of trying to steal Corvette during test drive

The incident originally happened late last month.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A 19-year-old was accused of attempting to steal a nearly-$50,000 Corvette during a test drive last month in Newnan.

The incident happened on the morning of June 27. The owner of the car said he was doing a "routine test drive" with the teen on International Park from the ALM Newnan dealership.

According to a Coweta County Sheriff's Office report, as the teen was driving he allegedly told the owner he wanted to "feel what riding in the passenger seat was like."

As they stopped to change sides, the sheriff's office report states the owner began getting out of the car and then the teen began to drive off with the 2015 yellow Corvette, doing so before the owner was fully out of the car.

The owner "stated he was scared when this happened and the offender drove off with (him) still partially in the car."

The car was later stopped by another Coweta County deputy on Hwy. 27 near Haynes Rd., about 15 miles away.

The teen allegedly "was refusing to follow commands or exit the vehicle" but eventually arrested "without any further issues."

The report also states he was dropped off in a gray Cadillac SUV at the dealership, and that when the traffic stop occurred a gray Cadillac was behind the Corvette. The report does not detail any further evidence about that vehicle or any potential accomplices in the scheme to steal the Corvette.