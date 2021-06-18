Georgia troopers perform PIT maneuver to stop wrong-way driver on I-75/85 in Downtown Atlanta

The driver was suspected of DUI.

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver early Friday morning to stop a wrong-way driver on I-75/85 in Downtown Atlanta.

GSP said the driver got onto I-75/85 South at University Ave. south of Downtown, but began traveling northbound.

Roughly three miles up the interstate, troopers were able to stop the driver near the Courtland St. exit with the PIT maneuver.

The driver's vehicle was damaged and the person was taken to Grady Hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.