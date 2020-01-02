PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia teacher has been arrested and charged after allegedly requesting inappropriate pictures from students, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Friday.

According to a GBI statement, 38-year-old Gilbert Suarez IV of Cartersville turned himself in at the Pickens County jail on four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Suarez, who allegedly approached three female students under the age of 15, is a teacher at Pickens County Junior High School. Previous listings from the campus website suggest he taught Georgia studies at the school. The GBI investigation into his conduct began on Jan. 25 upon a request by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Judge took non-profit money to pay off debt, tried to use court funds to cover it up: Investigators

Meanwhile, Suarez was placed on administrative leave at the beginning of the investigation. And while three victims were identified as being approached by Suarez, the GBI said no photographs were provided.

The GBI's release doesn't suggest that they are looking for any other victims to step forward though any student or child who was contacted for similar photos should call the police.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the district attorney's office in the Appalachian Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

11Alive reached out to the school district regarding the arrest, but they declined to comment.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why