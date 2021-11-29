Douglas County sheriff searching for suspects after girl shot, killed near gas station

A witness said it was too late when EMS arrived.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglas County sheriff investigators are looking for at least two suspects after a girl was shot and killed.

The frantic situation played out at a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville Saturday afternoon when the family pulled up with the injured girl pleading for help.

A cashier working when it happened said he came out and there was a crowd around the girl, who looked like she was in her teens. He said she was lying on the ground not moving.

Mahmoud Streeter said when he come out of the gas station there were firefighters and EMS trying to help the girl but at that point, it was too late.

"Police officer they were coming and looking for video but I tell you it didn't happen here," Street said. "After that, they put up tape like a crime scene. It was there for like five or six hours."