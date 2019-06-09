BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A girl was taken to the emergency room after she received a head injury during a fight, according to a spokesperson from Barrow County Schools.

On Thursday, according to Ken Green with Barrow County Schools, a fight between two girls resulted in one of the students being transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, suffering from a head injury.

Green said the school has completed its investigation of the altercation and plans disciplinary action. They would not detail what form the disciplinary action would take.

In addition, Green said the school system has turned the case over to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office for additional investigation.

The sheriff's office will make their own determination regarding any possible charges in the incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Police believe man stole woman's wallet in store, used spare key to enter home and attack her

Man killed in head-on crash with a MARTA bus in Palmetto

If this new video featuring Falcons legend Deion Sanders doesn't get you hype for the season, what will?

Lindsie Chrisley alleged sex tape extortion attempt in 2017, police report shows