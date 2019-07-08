TYRONE, Ga. — A suspected bank robber is on the run with about $5,000 - but the price for his actions may end up being even higher with multiple departments on the lookout.

Both Tyrone Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office have issued alerts to the public about a man who walked into the United Community Bank at 1528 Hwy. 74 around 2:15 p.m. Authorities said he walked up to a teller window and passed a note that simply read: "give me all the money."

Tyrone Police said that the man took the note back along with $5,000 in cash. He left the bank through the back doors and climbed in a black Ford F-150 with a possibly stolen Alabama tag reading 1CM9284.

The suspect himself was described as a white male who is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and between 180 and 200 pounds. He had a light brown or gray beard and appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old.

At the time of the silent robbery, the man was wearing a long-sleeve shirt that was either light blue or gray, a tan baseball cap and sunglasses.

Armed with that information, both police and deputies are hoping anyone who knows the man or may have seen him will contact Detective Doug Morris with the Tyrone Police Department at 770-487-4732 Ext. 204 or by email at dmorris@tyrone.org.

