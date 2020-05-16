Teen among two arrested in connection with murder of Stone Mountain man

Kejuan McCullen was shot and killed after a fight occurred during a party on Glen Cove Drive.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects, including a juvenile, they say are responsible for a deadly shooting during a weekend house party.

Kejaun McCullen was shot and killed after a fight occurred during a party at a home on Glen Cove Drive in Stone Mountain, May 9. DeKalb Sheriff's, along with the DeKalb County Police Department and Doraville Police K-9 Unit, were able to track down two suspects at a location in Lithonia.

Twenty-two-year-old Delon Johnson and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the suspects were attending a party when the fight broke out, which led to McCullen being shot in the head.

Johnson has been taken to the DeKalb County Jail and the teen to DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.