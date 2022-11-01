16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds. APD said he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

"The victim was unable to provide the identity of the suspect or the reason for the shooting," APD said.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.