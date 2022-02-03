Police arrest suspect after discovering body off Glenwood Road in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report.
Police say they have arrested a murder suspect following the discovery of a body in DeKalb County last week.
The DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide Assault Unit identified the murder suspect and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office ultimately took the person into custody, the department announced over social media Tuesday night.
A person walking to work along Glenwood Road near the Austin Plaza strip mall discovered a body early on March 2. The deceased man appeared to be in his 30s and had a gunshot wound. DeKalb County Police responded to the area around 4 a.m. They have not released any other details regarding the investigation.