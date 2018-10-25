ATLANTA -- It's the largest business of its kind in the world -- and now it's planning to add more 1,000 jobs in Atlanta.

Governor Nathan Deal announced on Thursday that BlackRock, a massive asset management firm, will be opening its newest "Innovation Hub" in Atlanta with plans to "build its presence in Fulton County" and partner with local businesses and universities.

According to the company's website, as of Dec. 31, 2017, BlackRock assets under management totaled $6.28 trillion "across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies."

The company helps investors build their financial portfolios and, as a fiduciary, provides investment and technology solutions to clients. It already employees approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

"The establishment of this new Innovation Hub also reaffirms the value of the low-tax, pro-business environment we have established, an environment that will provide BlackRock with a strong foundation for success in Fulton County," Deal said. "Our state is truly a hub for industry leaders of all sectors and BlackRock’s plans to strengthen its presence here further proves that Georgia is on the minds of our nation’s top job creators."

The company's chief operating officer, Robb Goldstein said that Atlanta was chosen due to its "skilled and diverse talent pool, thriving business community and high quality of life."

