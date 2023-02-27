x
3 Georgia deputies injured in chase where speeding driver ran other vehicles off road, authorities say

"Sheriff E. Neal Jump pitted the white truck, slowing it down, and finally rammed the truck into the median, ultimately stopping it," deputies said.
Credit: Glynn County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Three Glynn County deputies were sent to the hospital Monday following a chase where a fleeing driver reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, authorities said.

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office shared photos of some of the damage from the crash that ended the pursuit. It was the sheriff that jumped into action to ultimately end the chase.

Deputies said it all started around 4:45 p.m. when a white truck was going more than 100 miles per hour, running red lights and vehicles off the road during "heavily congested afternoon traffic" along Spur 25.

According to the sheriff's office, another agency pursued the truck and decided to disengage, then deputies took over when the driver continued through neighborhoods at "excessive speeds."

Three sheriff's deputies' vehicles were hit during the chase, they added. The three deputies are being treated for their injuries. 

"Sheriff E. Neal Jump pitted the white truck, slowing it down, and finally rammed the truck into the median, ultimately stopping it," deputies said in the social media post.

The driver was taken into custody; multiple charges are pending. 

Posted by Glynn County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 27, 2023

