'You will have to kill me' | Suspect attacks off-duty officer after crash, gets hit by cars on I-75

The crash and death happened in Monroe County late Sunday evening and resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of the interstate as crews work to clear it.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A southeast Georgia officer is recovering after a bizarre series of events that unfolded on I-75, police say.

A spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports that around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, their deputies responded to an accident on I-75 north near Johnstonville Road. The accident involved an off-duty officer from Glynn County - a coastal community in southeast Georgia.

A preliminary investigation now suggests that the officer's vehicle was struck in the rear by another driver and that the damage was so severe that both vehicles were left inoperable.

The sheriff's office investigation suggests the suspect driver then got out of his vehicle and attacked the Glynn County officer who then defended himself from the attack.

According to the officer, the suspect then told the officer, "You will have to kill me" before running into the interstate. The sheriff's office said the suspect was then struck by multiple vehicles that killed him instantly.