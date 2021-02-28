Man shot at Gold Room nightclub in Atlanta

Police said witnesses were unable to identify a possible suspect.

ATLANTA — Police said a fight led to a shooting at a Buckhead nightclub early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police responded to the location at 2416 Piedmont Road to the Gold Room just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers located an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, they said. He was transported to Grady Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police said they believe that there was a physical dispute inside the club before the shot was fired, but witnesses were unable to identify a possible suspect.