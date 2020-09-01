MACON, Ga. — Two Goldendoodle puppies stolen from a south Bibb County pet store have finally been returned.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Noah's Ark Pet Store received several calls on Wednesday about the location of the puppies. The store got a final call around 9 p.m. that said the puppies were next door in front of the Domino's Pizza restaurant.

When deputies arrived, they found the two puppies inside crates outside of the store, but the person was already gone. They say the puppies appear to be unharmed and were returned to the store owner.

The puppies were stolen from the store on January 5th, after thieves smashed through the store's window. Each dog is estimated to be worth around $1,500 and upwards of $3,000.

If you have any information you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

