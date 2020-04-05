Deadly stabbing leads to search for Good Samaritan who allegedly helped victim

Police and state agents need help finding a man who helped a stabbing victim who was later found dead at home following a strange incident in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are searching for who they believe was a "Good Samaritan" who stopped to help a man who had just been stabbed during a dispute with someone else.

Members of multiple agencies, including the Morgan County and Walton County sheriff's offices and two different Georgia Bureau of Investigation regional offices, are trying to piece together exactly what happened early Monday morning.

So far, Morgan County investigators believe that, between 1 and 1:30 a.m., two vehicles were speeding on Georgia Highway 83 through Morgan County when one of the vehicles left the road while turning onto Sandy Creek Road and hit a store in the process.

Investigators believe that both vehicles stopped about a mile away and two men got out to survey the damage. However, they allegedly then got into a fight and stabbed one another.

One woman who said she witnessed the incident told investigators that this is when a man driving a red truck stopped to help them pt one of the victims into one fo the two vehicles. The victim, however, was later found dead at his Walton County home.

But, based on what police are hearing from the witness, the truck driver isn't in any trouble.

"We consider the male driver of the red truck a Good Samaritan and need to interview him as a witness," the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a post.

Anyone with information about that person is asked to call Morgan County Sheriff's Office Lt. Sellers at 706-818-2008.