Man struck by car while trying to assist woman with broken down vehicle

He tried to help a woman with her car, until both were struck by a second vehicle.

ATLANTA — One man's good deed led him on a trip to the hospital after he was struck trying to assist a woman whose car broke down on Cardell Road Tuesday.

Cobb County Police said the woman's car had stopped in the southbound lane when the man came to offer her a helping hand.

At that moment, a second car traveling southbound collided with the woman's car. While police said they are unsure which of the two cars specifically hit the man, he nonetheless had several injuries.

Officers said an ambulance transported him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the woman, who was also injured, was taken to Grady.

Thankfully, police said the man was able to provide them with "crucial information about the suspect vehicle." Cobb County officers were eventually able to locate the driver of that car and take him into custody, after going to the hospital himself for some injuries as a result of the wreck.

However, Cobb County Police said they are still looking into the incident and are asking anyone with additional to contact them.