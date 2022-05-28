One teen dead, two others injured after graduation party shooting in Thomaston, police say

THOMASTON, Ga. — One person was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Georgia early Saturday, officials said.
Over 200 people were at the party when police were called to an event center just before 1 a.m. Police said most in attendance were juveniles.
Eighteen-year-old Akeem Ellison, from Manchester, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Two teenagers are being treated for injuries: a 17-year-old from Manchester was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and a 15-year-old from Thomaston was also taken to a hospital. Their current conditions are not known.
Officials said they believe the shooting started after a fight broke out inside the event center where the party was held.
Police have not released information on possible suspects.
Those with information about the shooting or the event are asked to contact Captain Monica Snipes at 706-741-1899 or by email at msnipescityofthomaston.com.