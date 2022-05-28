One teen dead, two others injured after graduation party shooting in Thomaston, police say

Officers add that the party had at least 200 people in attendance.

THOMASTON, Ga. — One person was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Georgia early Saturday, officials said.

Over 200 people were at the party when police were called to an event center just before 1 a.m. Police said most in attendance were juveniles.

Eighteen-year-old Akeem Ellison, from Manchester, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Two teenagers are being treated for injuries: a 17-year-old from Manchester was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and a 15-year-old from Thomaston was also taken to a hospital. Their current conditions are not known.

Officials said they believe the shooting started after a fight broke out inside the event center where the party was held.

Police have not released information on possible suspects.