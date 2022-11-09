Man arrested for stealing Grady ambulance, Atlanta Police say

APD said the 33-year-old is in the Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Monday.

Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they received reports that a Grady ambulance was stolen from 550 Peachtree Street. That is an Emory health center in the northwest part of the city.

Police said a short time later; an officer saw the ambulance around Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive. Once they determined this was the stolen ambulance, they "requested additional officers to assist."

The ambulance was pulled over by APD at 1896 Piedmont Road, and officers said the driver was taken into custody. The department said a 33-year-old man was charged with theft by taking a vehicle, failing to obey a traffic control device (running a red light) and failing to maintain the lane. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

