Larry Edward Foxworth is also accused of violently firing a gun.

ATLANTA — A federal grand jury is accusing a man of committing a hate crime in Georgia, a U.S. Department of Justice news release reads.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan is expected to make a statement in front of the federal courthouse Wednesday. Buchanan will speak on the case against Larry Edward Foxworth.

Foxworth is accused of firing a gun while committing a hate crime, according to the grand jury's findings.