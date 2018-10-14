A grand jury has indicted Charisse Stinson for the murder of her son Jordan Belliveau.

The Pinellas County jurors returned the indictment Friday, formally charging Stinson with first-degree murder and making a false report to a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors believe she lied about the 2-year-old's disappearance, causing an Amber Alert.

Largo police say Stinson made up a story about a man named Antwan who she claimed offered her a ride, then hit her in the face and left her unconscious. According to detectives, she said she woke up four hours later, in a wooded part of Largo Central Park, to find her son missing.

Detectives say her story is fake, and Antwan doesn't exist. Investigators say they even think she hurt herself to help sell the story, all while her family told 10News she has been pregnant with another child.

The indictment says Belliveau died by either "blunt trauma" or asphyxiation. The official autopsy has not been publicly released.

