Grandfather, convicted for molesting 3 children, gets 2 life sentences

The man was found guilty on several molestation charges on Feb. 25.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Cobb County found a man guilty of molesting three people, two of who are now adults. He has been sentenced to two life sentences, plus five more years.

The charges were brought from allegations that starting in 2017. The 66-year-old committed multiple acts of sexual assault on an 8-year-old.

The investigation, led by Cobb County Police Department (CCPD), said the man had sexually abused the mother of the 8-year-old victim when she was a child.

“This is the beginning of breaking generational curses for my family,” the victim’s mother said in her impact statement during sentencing.

Another witness also testified that she was raped by the Cobb County man as a child when he was married to her mother.

"Based on the sentencing today, (the man) will never be able to abuse another child again,” Assistant District Attorney Alex Clark said.

The man was found guilty February 25 on the following charges:

Rape

Aggravated child molestation

Two counts of child molestation