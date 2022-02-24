Grandmother shot dead while staying at Gwinnett hotel, police say

Christine Walker was in her grandson's hotel room when shots were fired inside, an incident report says.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother was shot and killed at an extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County earlier this week, a newly released police report states.

A Gwinnett County Police Department incident report said Christine Walker, 64, was at the InTown Suites at 4142 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn on Tuesday with her grandson when shots were fired inside of their room.

Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at the caller's room they found shell casings on the floor and a smashed window, an agency report reads. Investigators said when they went inside the room they found Walker dead.

In the report, police identified Walker's grandson as the person who called 911.

The man told police he was sleeping when someone fired the shots from outside of their hotel room, striking his grandmother, an incident report reveals. Police said Walker died from her injuries before they arrived.

No one has been arrested as officers continue to investigate a motive in the shooting.