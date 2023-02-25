Argument turns to gunfire, woman shot in the face in Atlanta

As of now, it is unclear what sparked the argument between the two acquaintances and what led to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A heated argument between two acquaintances led to a woman being shot in the face on Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, according to the police department.

Police Department Lieutenant Christian Hunt said the Grant Street dispute left a woman seriously injured after the argument escalated, and she was shot in the side of her face. The shooter, a man, has been detained and is cooperating with police as they work to determine all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

The woman, who was not identified, was conscious and could talk with detectives about the incident.

As of now, it is unclear what sparked the argument between the two acquaintances and what led to the shooting. The Atlanta Police Department is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and help them piece together the events that led up to the violence.