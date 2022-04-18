Suspect arrested in Grantville triple murder frequented gun store and range, police chief says

Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told 11Alive a number of the guns stolen from the store have been recovered and the ATF is seeing if any are unaccounted for.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — The man accused in a Grantville shooting that left three people dead at a gun shop had been to the business several times in the past, according to Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock.

Authorities arrested Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, in connection to the deadly shooting at Lock, Stock and Barrel gun store and range. Following the arrest, the investigation remains very active according to the town's police chief.

The victims killed were the owners of the business Evelyn Hawk and Tommy Hawk, along with their grandson Luke.

"They knew each other," Whitlock said of the suspect and victims. "He frequented the store a good bit. He used the range a good bit. My understanding is he lived in Grantville at one time."

Police previously reported more than three dozen guns were stolen during the triple homicide and robbery.

"There were guns recovered at his residence," Whitlock said, but he couldn't confirm if all or only some of the firearms were found by investigators.

"The ATF is going through those records right now, checking the guns with the serial numbers, not going to say a large amount but there was a number of guns found," the police chief added. "They're doing a great job, just trying to verify everything that we've got."

Potentially slowing the investigation early on was the fact that along with guns, the facility's security camera recording device had also been stolen, according to police.

While it could hold valuable information, its location remains unknown to investigators.

"They're still looking for everything they can," Whitlock said.

The theft of dozens of guns and the recording device is likely to lead to additional charges. However, law enforcement handling the case has only confirmed Muse is charged with three counts of malice murder at this time.

"Probably going to be some more charges. As the investigation goes on, yes there will probably be some more charges turn out," Whitlock said.

On Friday night, the arrest of Muse was announced by law enforcement as the result of the Grantville Police Department, GBI, and ATF working together to investigate the case. On Monday, Whitlock was unable to provide specifics of what led to Muse being named the suspect in the case; he also mentioned a motive remains unknown.

"Really not going to say too much about that. The biggest thing I can say is great investigative work," he said.

Whitlock said GBI agents made the arrest of Muse and that he has been interviewed and questioned about the case.

The chief added that while the investigation remains open, as of Monday, Muse is the only person considered to be a suspect in the case.