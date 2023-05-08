Man, woman accused of killing 6-month-old baby expected in court

Grayson Fleming Gray was riding in a car with his mom in January 2022 when a stray bullet struck and killed him by Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous version of this story.

The man and woman who are accused in the death of 6-month-old Grayson Fleming Gray are expected to face a Fulton County judge Monday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Dequasie Little and Sharice Ingram are both facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the infant's death.

The last time the two were in court was last year when they were both denied bond. The judge said they both posed a big risk to the public.

Grayson was riding in a car with his mom in January 2022 when a stray bullet struck and killed him by Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta.

Authorities said Little was targeting another driver when he opened fire, shooting Grayson in the head.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.