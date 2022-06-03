Marietta Police ask public for help in investigation of 17-year-old's killing

Police said Grayson Green of Marietta was found with a gunshot wound outside of a party at an apartment complex on May 21.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police say they're investigating the killing of a 17-year-old that happened in May.

According to the department, officers were called to an apartment complex where "very large group of young adults were gathering" and gun shots had been heard.

"Multiple MPD officers responded and observed a large number of teenagers and young adults all attempting to flee from the area," the department said in a release.

The teen victim, identified as Grayson Green, was found near the entrance with a gunshot wound to his chest.

"Officers immediately rendered aid and coordinated Green's transport to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the MPD release said.

"As a father, I cannot imagine the pain this young man’s family and friends are going through and hope you will join me in keeping them in your prayers," Marietta Interim Police Chief Marty Ferrell said in a statement.

According to police, the gathering had started at a rental house outside city limits but was shut down by the property owner before "a few of the participants used social media to advertise their unsanctioned party was being relocated."

Police said that "due to the chaos of everyone fleeing" only some witnesses were interviewed in the immediate aftermath on scene.

MPD said it is asking for the public's help in piecing together details about the party.

"We know that a very large number of teens and young adults were present, and that numerous people witnessed the shooting. We are calling on parents to talk with their children and anyone that was there and/or has information regarding the shooting death of Grayson Green to please have the courage to reach out to us," the department said.

Anyone who was a witness can contact the department at 770-794-6990 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). The MPD investigators working the case can also be reached at 770-794-5477 (Detective Megan Haas) and 770-794-5469 (Detective Chris Lindsey).

A $2,000 reward is on offer from Crime Stoppers and the Walton Village and Walton Communities, the complex operators, are offering a matching reward to bring the total to $4,000.