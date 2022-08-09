Marietta Police ask for public's help identifying party-goers in this video in connection to 17-year-old's murder

On May 21, Grayson Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive in Marietta at a graduation party.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police released new surveillance video from the night that 17-year-old Grayson Green was murdered.

On May 21, Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive in Marietta just before 10 p.m. He had been found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said a large graduation party had moved to the apartment complex after the gathering had ended at a nearby rental house.

"Despite knowing multiple people witnessed the shooting, we have been unable to get anyone to come forward and help positively identify the shooter," Marietta Police said.

The new surveillance video shows people walking through the hallway of the apartment complex and then moments later those same people are seen frantically running away.

"Based upon the location of the camera, investigators believe the party-goers seen in this footage witnessed some or all of the incident," Marietta Police added.

You can watch the full surveillance video below.