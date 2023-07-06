Police investigation at Greenbriar Mall

Authorities said no one was hurt in the incident. They are currently are offering limited details.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating an incident at Greenbriar Mall.

The department said officers are at the mall in southwest Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood investigating the circumstances. APD originally received reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

"Officers have several persons of interest detained," a spokesperson with APD said. "At this time, there are no reports of injuries or property damage."

