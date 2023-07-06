Police investigation at Greenbriar Mall

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating an incident at Greenbriar Mall.
The department said officers are at the mall in southwest Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood investigating the circumstances. APD originally received reports of gunshots being heard in the area.
"Officers have several persons of interest detained," a spokesperson with APD said. "At this time, there are no reports of injuries or property damage."
11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the mall working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.