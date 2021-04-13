Young person known for selling water off Greenbriar Parkway a suspect in shooting: APD

"The male was alert, conscious and breathing and provided medical treatment for his wound," APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting near Greenbriar Parkway after the victim went to Grady Hospital Tuesday afternoon to get help.

The suspect in the case, according to Atlanta Police, is a young person.

Police went to Grady around 3:30 p.m. when the victim showed up in a car with a gunshot wound.

"The male was alert, conscious and breathing and provided medical treatment for his wound," APD said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place in the area of 2700 block of Greenbriar Parkway.

"The suspect believed to be involved in the shooting is a young male that is known for selling water at the location," APD said.