Tractor-trailer accident call leads to homicide investigation on I-20

Authorities in Greene County say the case is now being handled by state agents who were called in to assist.

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a reported accident on I-20, Friday, has turned into a Georgia Bureau of Investigation homicide investigation far east of Atlanta.

Greene County Sheriff's Office Captain Lee Stancill told 11Alive that deputies originally arrived at what was reported as a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes of the interstate in the early morning hours.

But, when deputies began investigating, they found that the scene was, instead, the result of a shooting. From there, Stancill said the sheriff's office called in the GBI to assist and lead the investigation.

As a result, all westbound lanes of I-20 from exit 138 to exit 130 with traffic being diverted in Siloam. Roads later reopened, however, authorities haven't yet provided additional information on what led up to the homicide or who they believe may be responsible.