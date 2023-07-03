Homicide detectives investigating southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn what led up to a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Atlanta.
Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were called to a shooting along Greenhaven Drive SE Sunday at 9 p.m. The neighborhood sits between Charlie Yates Golf Course and East Lake Golf Club.
Authorities said when they arrived they found "a male suffering from a gunshot wound." He was taken to the hospital critically hurt and later died from his injury, police said.
Homicide detectives are now working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
