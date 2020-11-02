HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say an inmate got crafty and broke out of a west Georgia jail Monday night and has not been seen since.

Gregory Keith Wyatt escaped from the Haralson County Detention Center.

The 34-year-old went through a light into the ceiling and worked his way into the pipe chase and escaped through the north side of the building, according to the sheriff's office.

Wyatt is described as 6-feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Investigators have worked through the night and are currently working to locate the escapee," the sheriff's office said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation, more information will be released at a later time."

