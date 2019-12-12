DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in the violent beating and carjacking of a 74-year-old woman.

Police said on Thursday that they had taken Aaron Johnson into custody and charged him with armed robbery and elder abuse.

The charge stems from a violent confrontation on Dec. 5 that allegedly involved Johnson and two other suspects. Surveillance video showed the attack as it happened at a Chevron gas station on Gresham Road in DeKalb County.

The victim, Rosa Smith, was beaten so badly during the carjacking that she required extensive surgery. The attacker and the two accomplices police say he picked up, also took her puppy named Daphne. The Yorkie mix was later found by a good Samaritan several miles away in Southwest Atlanta.

Police said Johnson was the suspect wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "SPACE" emblazoned on the front in recently released security photos. Police said the main suspect in Smith's attack and a woman are still unaccounted for. A police spokesperson said they weren't permitted to release the names of the other suspects.

