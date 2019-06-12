DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have released video showing the violent carjacking of an elderly woman whose dog is now missing as a result.

The attack happened at a Chevron gas station in the 2400 block of Gresham Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. DeKalb Police said the victim, a 74-year-old woman, was pulled from her car - a burgundy 2017 Nissan Rogue with a tag reading CHU1937.

Investigators said her dog was still in the car and that the woman suffered severe facial injuries. She has since been treated at a local hospital and released but is still experiencing pain according to police.

In addition to releasing video of the violent attack, police have released photos of the vehicle, three suspects and the dog.

Anyone who has information regarding the crime or the items the suspect took is asked to call DeKalb Police at 404-286-7992.

PHOTOS: DeKalb County carjacking Suspects in violent DeKalb carjacking Suspects in violent DeKalb carjacking Suspects in violent DeKalb carjacking Suspects in violent DeKalb carjacking Stolen Nissan Rogue in DeKalb County carjacking

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder